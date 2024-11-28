UK police investigate more than 5 people over alleged abuse by former Harrods boss Al Fayed

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s biggest police force has launched an investigation into more than five people who may have assisted former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed carry out more than 100 alleged acts of sexual abuse. In an update on its investigation, London’s Metropolitan Police said it is looking at individuals who could have enabled Al Fayed commit abuse, including rape, on women and girls between 1977 and 2014. Allegations against Al Fayed have grown since the BBC broadcast claims by several former employees of the world-famous central London department store in September. Al Fayed, was never prosecuted, died last year aged 94.

