Venezuela targets opposition with bill that codifies economic sanctions as crimes against humanity

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan lawmakers have approved a bill that codifies economic sanctions, like those imposed by the United States, as a crime against humanity and allows the prosecution of anyone who expresses support for the measures. Thursday’s move follows the White House’s decision to impose sanctions on dozens of individuals it accused of undermining Venezuela’s July presidential election. The bill approved by Venezuela’s unicameral National Assembly bans supporters of economic sanctions from running for office and allows authorities to prosecute them in absentia and seize their property.

