Youth arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack with pipe bombs

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a youth suspected of planning to build pipe bombs to carry out an Islamic extremist attack has been arrested in western Germany. Prosecutors said the suspect, who was arrested on Tuesday, is accused of preparing a serious act of violence. The suspect is believed to have became radicalized online and shared propaganda glorifying the actions of the Islamic State group. A search of his home in October found two bayonets and four sections of pipe. Another search was carried out on Tuesday, in which “further utensils” were found which may have been intended for use in producing an ignition mechanism.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.