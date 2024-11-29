ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Calm weather pattern will persist this weekend in the Borderland.

Happy Black Friday for all in the Borderland. We will continue to see calm conditions in the Borderland this weekend. Temperatures will remain slightly above normal for this time of the year, daytime highs in the 60s and nighttime lows in the 40s.

A upper-level ridge will form and dominate the region. This will remain stationary for the next week and this is why it will remain quiet as well. Likewise, this ridge will also cause temperatures to a slightly above normal for this time of the year. Unfortunately, there is no rain in the forecast.

A good travel weather is expected across the United States this weekend.