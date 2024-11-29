Chad ends a defense cooperation agreement with its former colonial ruler France

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Chad’s government is ending a defense cooperation agreement with France to redefine the nation’s sovereignty from its former colonial ruler. A foreign ministry spokesperson said the decision was a turning point since the Central African nation gained independence more than six decades ago. It said the decision would allow Chad to redefine its strategic partnerships in line with national priorities. Chad was one of the last countries in the region where the French maintained a military presence, having been ousted in recent years from Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, after years of fighting Islamic extremists alongside regional troops.

