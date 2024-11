EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A single vehicle crash impacted the eastbound lanes of Mesa St. near Paragon Ln. Friday evening.

ABC-7 crews on the scene saw the 4-door sedan completely blocking the right lane, with debris spread across the rest.

The front end of the car was damaged from collision with a light pole after the vehicle lost control.

Occupants of the vehicle told ABC-7 that no one was injured in the vehicle.