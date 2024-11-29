Family and friends of biker looking for “closure” following fatal crash; say he was not at fault

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Family and friends of 65-year-old Jose Guillermo "Willie" Gamero are speaking out to ABC-7 following the motorcycle crash that took Gamero's life in Socorro on November 24.

Tavo Morales, president of the Grimlords Motorcycle Club and friend of Gamero, says they are asking witnesses who saw the crash to reach out to the Socorro Police Department because they believe police "just didn't get the correct information."

“He was just going on his right of way, going in that direction down Socorro Road," Morales said. "And the van, what I understand, the van pulled out, and the van hit him."

The Socorro Police Department previously stated the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but did say that Gamero's motorcycle hit a minivan that was turning onto Socorro Road.

ABC-7 reached out to Socorro Police for an update on the investigation, but was told there was no additional information available.

A GoFundMe set up to cover Gamero's funeral expenses has already reached its goal of $15,000.

Morales told ABC-7 that earlier in the day of the crash, Gamero had helped deliver over 200 turkeys in the Socorro community.