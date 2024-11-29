Historic debate on legalizing assisted dying in England and Wales begins

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers have started a historic debate on a proposal to help terminally ill adults end their lives in England and Wales, an issue that has divided Parliament and the country. It’s the first time the House of Commons has had the opportunity to vote on legalizing what some people call “assisted dying” while others refer to as “assisted suicide” — and it looks like it will be a close result. Ahead of Friday’s debate on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, around 180 lawmakers have indicated they will back the proposal, while about 150 have said they won’t. The other 300 or so lawmakers have either yet to make up their mind or have not disclosed how they will vote.

