No. 5 Texas routs New Mexico State 90-50 at Gulf Coast Showcase

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Madison Booker scored 21 points and Taylor Jones added 20 as fifth-ranked Texas pulled away from New Mexico State 90-50 in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase women’s basketball tournament on Friday.

With former Texas coach Jody Conradt coach looking on, Texas went on a 12-0 run to take a 19-8 lead. Helped by another 9-0 run and a Booker 3-pointer at the buzzer, the Longhorns went up 41-25 at halftime.

Texas came in forcing almost 29 turnovers a game. While the Aggies handled the Longhorns’ press for the most part, they had difficulties running their half-court offense. Texas turned 25 Aggies turnovers into 37 points.

Texas isn’t particularly long without 6-foot-9 Abbie Boutilier, who’s recovering from a stress fracture, but New Mexico State had just one starter taller than 6-foot.

Molly Kaiser led New Mexico State with 14 points and Sylena Peterson added 11.

Takeaways

Texas: The Longhorns are deeper than last year’s Elite Eight team. A total of 11 players saw more than 12 minutes of action.

New Mexico State: With solid guard play, the Aggies will be no pushover in Conference USA. However, Kaiser, averaging more than 21 points a game, needs scoring help.

Key moment

After falling behind 38-20, New Mexico State drew within 38-25 and had the ball after forcing a turnover in the final seconds. However, the Aggies also turned the ball over with 1.6 seconds left. That was enough time for Booker to nail her 3-pointer at the buzzer to put Texas back up by 16.

Key stat

Jones scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half. She made seven of eight shots in the second half while adding four free throws. She also had five offensive rebounds.

Up next

Texas will play Butler in the Gulf Coast Showcase semifinals.

New Mexico State will play Santa Clara.

