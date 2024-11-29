Police officer killed in shooting and suspect wounded in suburban Chicago

OAK PARK, Ill. (AP) — A police officer has been fatally shot in suburban Chicago after responding to a report of a man leaving a bank with a gun. Oak Park police say 40-year-old Detective Allan Reddins was shot once about 9:30 a.m. Friday and later pronounced dead at a hospital. The suspect was shot in the leg and was being treated at a hospital. Reddins, of Chicago, had been with the police department since 2019. Oak Park is west of Chicago.

