Shedeur Sanders wins Unitas award, then goes on to break Colorado’s single-season passing mark

AP National Writer

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders woke up early Friday, won a national award, and then set Colorado’s all-time single-season passing record.

The senior quarterback, named winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award before the game against Oklahoma State, came in needing 40 yards to pass Koy Detmer’s 28-year-old record of 3,527 yards.

Sanders got there by hitting LaJohntay Wester for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

It marked Sanders’ 31st touchdown pass of the season, bettering a school record he set last week against Kansas. Sanders got No. 32 when he connected with Travis Hunter for an 11-yard TD, and the Buffs took a 21-0 lead into halftime.

Detmer’s record came in 1996, when Rick Neuheisel was coaching the Buffs, who went 10-2 and finished the season ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25.

For Sanders, the Unitas Award, which goes to the nation’s top quarterback, could be the first of a handful.

Hunter, meanwhile, is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman. Earlier this week, coach Deion Sanders got irritated when the two-way standout, who plays defensive back and receiver, was not put on the finalist list for the Jim Thorpe Award that goes to the country’s top defensive back.

