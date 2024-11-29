Single vehicle crash overnight sends one person to hospital with serious injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash late Thanksgiving night near Ft. Bliss sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

El Paso Fire Department communications staff said the crash happened at 11:37 Thursday night.

ABC-7 crews on the scene saw emergency vehicles responding to an SUV that appeared to have run into a guardrail on the right shoulder, with at least one window broken.

All westbound lanes on Loop 375 near Sergeant Major Blvd. were closed as crews cleared the scene until about 5:30 a.m. Friday morning.