SunFed recalls cucumbers in US and Canada due to potential salmonella contamination

The Food and Drug Administration says cucumbers shipped to 13 U.S. states and five Canadian provinces have been recalled because of potential salmonella contamination. Arizona-based SunFed Produce recalled cucumbers sold between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26. No illnesses were immediately reported. People who bought cucumbers during the window should check with the store where they purchased them to see if the produce is part of the recall.

