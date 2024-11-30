Poland’s prime minister visits defensive fortifications on border with Russia

DABROWKA, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has traveled to his country’s border with the Russian region of Kaliningrad to inspect progress in the construction of military fortifications. Donald Tusk called the fortifications “an investment in peace” as he brief reporters standing in front of concrete anti-tank barriers. Tusk’s visit comes a month before Poland is to take over the rotating presidency of the 27-member European Union. Poland has been urging Europeans to beef up defenses at a time of Russian aggression and with change coming soon in Washington.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.