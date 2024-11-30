Russian police raid Moscow nightclubs in LGBTQ+ crackdown

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian state media have reported that police raided several bars and nightclubs across Moscow as part of the government’s LGBTQ+ crackdown. , Russia’s Tass news agency reported Saturday that smartphones, laptops and video cameras were seized while clubgoers had their documents inspected by officers. The raids come exactly a year since Russia’s Supreme Court ruled that the “LGBTQ+ movement” should be banned as an “extremist organization.”

