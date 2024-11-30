Thompson returns 2 fumbles for scores, Thomas adds long punt return, UTEP tops NM State 42-35

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Bryton Thompson returned two fumbles for touchdowns, Kameron Thomas had a 93-yard punt return for a touchdown and UTEP closed the season with a 42-35 win over New Mexico State on Saturday.

The 101st meeting between the rivals, now called the Battle of I-10, wasn’t decided until New Mexico’s on-side kick attempt went out of bounds with 24 seconds left. It was also the last game for New Mexico State play–by-play announcer Jack Nixon after 45 years.

Thompson had a 33-yard return 2 1/2 minutes into the game and his 5-yard return with 13:12 gave the Miners (3-9, 3-5 Conference USA) a 42-24 lead with 13:12 left in the game. That came 11 seconds after Thomas tied the school record for the longest punt return.

Parker Awad threw his third touchdown pass, hitting PJ Johnson III for a 30-yard touchdown to bring the Aggies (3-9, 2-6) within 42-32 following a two-point conversion with 7:22 to play. They got the ball back and reached the UTEP 6, but the 20-play drive consumed more than four minutes so they opted for the short field goal.

Jevon Jackson ran for 79 yards and two touchdowns for the Miners, who trailed 24-14 at the half. Skyler Locklear threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Odom. UTEP had 298 total yards.

Awad was 22-of-51 passing for 340 yards and Mike Washington ran for 130 yards and a score as the Aggies piled up 543 yards and had the ball 19 minutes longer than UTEP.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25