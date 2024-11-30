Young men swung to the right for Trump after a campaign dominated by masculine appeals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Young men shifted toward Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election in a change from recent years, when most young male voters backed the Democratic candidate. Young white men already supported him in 2020 and shifted slightly farther right this time. Young Latino men were about evenly split between the two candidates. Most young Black men backed Democrat Kamala Harris, though about a third supported Trump. Trump’s campaign for the Oval Office was dominated by appeals to traditional masculinity, conveyed in appearances in nontraditional media. His campaign believed that tactic would boost his support among men who otherwise do not pay attention to political media.

