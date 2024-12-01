2 Indianapolis police officers face trial in Black man’s death during mental health crisis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indianapolis police officers are set to stand trial in the death of Black man after being shocked with a Taser and restrained during a mental health crisis in his parents’ home. Officers Adam Ahmad and Steven Sanchez were indicted by a grand jury in 2023 in Herman Whitfield III’s April 2022 death. They are being tried together, with opening statements set for Monday morning. Both are charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and battery. The officers were indicted about one year after Whitfield, a 39-year-old gifted pianist, died.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.