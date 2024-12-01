A bus crashed near a ski resort in France killing 2 people and injuring at least 33

MADRID (AP) — Local authorities say a bus has crashed near a ski resort in southern France, killing at least two people and injuring 33 others. A total of 47 people including the driver were on the bus when it crashed Sunday evening near the Porte-Puymorens ski resort, the regional administration said. Seven people were in critical condition. Local authorities said a preliminary investigation showed the bus ran into a cliff, but the exact circumstances were not immediately clear. Images released by the local firefighter service showed the bus pressed against the side of a cliff, its right side partially crushed and windshield apparently knocked out.

