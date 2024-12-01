A new Belgium law gives sex workers contracts, benefits and safety protection

PARIS (AP) — Belgium is granting sex workers full labor rights, including health insurance, paid leave and pensions, starting Sunday. The law, following 2022’s decriminalization of sex work, also establishes key rights, such as refusing clients and stopping acts at any time. Employers must meet strict licensing and safety standards, while unregulated hiring is now punishable. Advocates hail the law as groundbreaking. Critics worry undocumented workers remain vulnerable.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.