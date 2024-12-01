Skip to Content
ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Above-normal temperatures and dry conditions persist, low chance of rain at the end of the week

Published 3:55 PM

Above-normal temperatures and dry weather conditions will persist through the midweek. For today, I am forecasting a high of 70 with a low of 47. These temperatures will remain in the upper 60s to 70s as daytime highs and lows in the 40s.

At the end of the work week and into the weekend, a storm system will bring a low chance for rain. Most models are not confident of seeing rain in the Borderland.

Jaelin Lewis

