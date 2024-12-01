Bangladesh court acquits key political figure in 2004 deadly grenade attack

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s High Court acquitted former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s son, Tarique Rahman, and overturned a verdict against him iover a deadly 2004 grenade attack on a political rally. Sunday’s ruling comes at a critical time as the South Asian country suffers political tension after long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country following a mass uprising that left hundreds dead. Rahman could become Bangladesh’s next leader if Zia’s party is voted into power. Rahman and 48 others were found guilty in 2018 in the attack targeting a rally held by supporters of rival Sheikh Hasina, who led the opposition at the time, leaving two dozen people dead.

