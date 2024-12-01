California lawmakers to begin special session to ‘Trump-proof’ state laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to officially launch his campaign to safeguard liberal values ahead of another Donald Trump presidency. State lawmakers are scheduled to convene on Monday to swear in new members for the 2025 legislative session. At Newsom’s prompting, they also will kickstart a special session to give the state attorney general more funding in anticipation of new federal challenges. Trump repeatedly attacked California on the campaign trail, threatening to withhold disaster aid over Newsom’s water-restricting policy. Trump also has vowed to carry out mass deportations once in office. Newsom hasn’t provided details on his proposal but says he wants to get it done before Trump’s inauguration day.

