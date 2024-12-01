Serbia rejects responsibility for a water supply explosion in Kosovo as tensions rise

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president has rejected any responsibility for a powerful explosion that temporarily cut water and power supplies to large swathes of neighboring Kosovo. President Aleksandar Vucic claimed Sunday that such accusations are part of a “hybrid” warfare against his country. Kosovo officials said police arrested eight people after an explosion on Friday in the northern Serb-populated part of the state. Pristina called it a “terrorist act” conducted by Serbia. Vucic said Belgrade has nothing to do with it and suggested Kosovo was behind the attack without providing evidence.

