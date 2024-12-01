Taiwan’s president meets Hawaii’s governor and members of Congress in a visit condemned by China

HONOLULU (AP) — Taiwan’s president Lai Ching-te met with Hawaii’s governor and the state’s congressional representatives during a Pacific island tour that has already triggered criticism from Beijing. China’s Foreign Ministry says it “strongly condemned” U.S. support for Lai’s visit and has lodged a complaint with Washington. On Saturday Hawaii Gov. Josh Green hosted Lai at the state’s emergency management agency where they discussed disaster preparedness. Lai later posed for photos with Hawaii congressional representatives and state lawmakers at a dinner banquet with the Taiwanese American community.

