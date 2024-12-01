Trump pick Kash Patel must prove he’ll restore public faith in the FBI, a leading GOP senator says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s drive to upend the FBI is being welcomed by Republican senators. But it’s not clear how strongly members of the incoming majority party will embrace his move to install ally Kash Patel as the next director of the Justice Department’s top investigative arm. Patel is a onetime national security prosecutor who’s aligned with the president-elect’s rhetoric about a “deep state.” Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley is in line to lead the Senate Judiciary Committee in the new Congress in January. He says Patel “must prove to Congress he will reform & restore public trust in FBI.” Democrats are opposed to the pick.

