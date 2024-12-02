A 2nd ceasefire is reached between warring Shiites and Sunni Muslims in Pakistan’s restive northwest
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say authorities with help from community leaders brokered a second ceasefire between warring minority Shiites and Sunni Muslims in a troubled northwestern region bordering Afghanistan following a deadly sectarian violence that left dozens of people dead. The violence in Kurram, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, erupted after gunmen attacked a convoy of vehicles carrying mostly Shiites, killing 52 people on Nov.21. Clashes then ensued between Shiites and Sunnis, killing 78 people and wounding 200 others. Officials said Monday that tribal leaders helped negotiate the respite and that police have been deployed to ensure peace in the area.