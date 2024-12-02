BBC under scrutiny as ‘Masterchef’ host Gregg Wallace hits back at misconduct allegations

LONDON (AP) — The BBC is facing growing scrutiny after a presenter on its popular cookery show drew an angry backlash for dismissing sexual misconduct allegations against him. Gregg Wallace, a long-time co-presenter on the cooking contest show “Masterchef,” is facing allegations from multiple women that he made inappropriate sexual comments and behaved inappropriately on set over 17 years. Wallace, 60, said last week he was stepping away from the show while an investigation was launched into his alleged behavior. But his case received further attention Sunday when he used a post on social media to say the complaints against him have been made by “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age.”

