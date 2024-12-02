Defendant in YSL gang and racketeering trial stabbed as he awaits jury verdict
Associated Press/Report for America
ATLANTA (AP) — A lawyer for one of two men who was indicted along with rapper Young Thug and is awaiting a jury verdict said his client was stabbed in jail. Attorney Doug Weinstein confirmed that his client, Deamonte Kendrick, who raps as Yak Gotti, was stabbed Sunday. Weinstein said Kendrick is expected to be in court Monday, when jurors return to continue deliberating whether to convict him and Shannon Stillwell on gang, murder, drug and gun charges. The two were among 28 people indicted along with Young Thug in May 2022 on charges including a racketeering conspiracy charge.