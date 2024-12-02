Democrats’ outgoing chair says Trump’s win forces party to reassess how it reaches voters

ATLANTA (AP) — The outgoing Democratic National Committee chairman is downplaying his party’s November loss to President-elect Donald Trump and arguing Democrats avoided even greater losses that parties in power have faced around the world. But Jaime Harrison acknowledged that Democrats must do a better job of selling the party’s priorities and accomplishments for the working class. He also called for more nationwide investments in party infrastructure and better use of non-legacy media, such as podcasts. Harrison will not be wading into the election contest for his successor but said he hopes whoever follows him keeps racially diverse states including his native South Carolina at the top of the party’s presidential nominating calendar in 2028.

