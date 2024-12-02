Elton John says he has lost his eyesight and struggles to see his new stage musical

LONDON (AP) — Elton John says he struggled to watch his new musical because he has “lost his eyesight” after contracting an infection. The singer-songwriter attended the opening night of “The Devil Wears Prada” in London on Sunday. He told the audience that “it’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it and, boy, it sounded good tonight.” John, who is 77, disclosed in September that an infection had left him “with only limited vision in one eye.” John wrote the score for “The Devil Wears Prada,” a stage musical based on the beloved 2006 fashion-world movie. Its tars Vanessa Williams as the fearsome editor Miranda Priestly, a role played by Meryl Streep in the film.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.