The Coast Guard suspends its search for the crew of a capsized fishing boat in the Gulf of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for five crew members of a fishing boat that reportedly capsized in southeast Alaska over the weekend. The Coast Guard searched for nearly 24 hours in efforts to find the fishing vessel Wind Walker. Its crew called in a Mayday early Sunday morning saying it was overturning in the water about 20 miles southwest of Juneau. Empty survival suits have been found in the icy waters, but there was no sign of the five crew members.

