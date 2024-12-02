General Motors to sell its stake in Lansing, Michigan, battery factory to LG Energy Solution

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors has reached an agreement to sell its stake in a nearly completed electric vehicle battery plant in Lansing, Michigan. The company said Monday that it has a nonbinding agreement for the sale to joint venture partner LG Energy Solution of South Korea. The companies expect to close the sale by the end of March. Financial details were not released Monday, but GM said it expects to recoup its investment. The company has spent about $1 billion on the Lansing factory. GM says it will rely on joint venture factories in Warren, Ohio, and Spring Hill, Tennessee, to supply factories that make seven electric vehicles now on sale in the U.S.

