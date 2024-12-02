Sheriff-Elect Ugarte announces new command staff for El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sheriff-Elect Oscar Ugarte has announced the team that will serve as his command staff for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office once he takes office January 1st.
According to a release sent by the office, Ugarte has chosen the following:
Manny Soria – Chief
Patrick Gailey – Chief
Joe Chairez – Assistant Chief
Donna Elizondo – Assistant Chief
Jorge Cardenas – Commander
Ruben Soria – Commander
Jerome Washington – Commander
In the transition, the Sheriff's Office stated the incoming command staff will collaborate with the current leadership to familiarize themselves with departmental priorities and responsibilities.
The new leadership team were primarily internal promotions and have 217 years of combined law enforcement experience, according to Sheriff-Elect Ugarte.