Sheriff-Elect Ugarte announces new command staff for El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sheriff-Elect Oscar Ugarte has announced the team that will serve as his command staff for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office once he takes office January 1st.

According to a release sent by the office, Ugarte has chosen the following:

Manny Soria – Chief

Patrick Gailey – Chief

Joe Chairez – Assistant Chief

Donna Elizondo – Assistant Chief

Jorge Cardenas – Commander

Ruben Soria – Commander

Jerome Washington – Commander

In the transition, the Sheriff's Office stated the incoming command staff will collaborate with the current leadership to familiarize themselves with departmental priorities and responsibilities.

The new leadership team were primarily internal promotions and have 217 years of combined law enforcement experience, according to Sheriff-Elect Ugarte.