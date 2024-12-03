An Italian man gets life in prison for killing ex-girlfriend amid anger over violence against women

MILAN (AP) — A 22-year-old Italian man who confessed in court to killing his ex-girlfriend was convicted of her murder on Tuesday and sentenced to life in prison in a case that fueled national outrage over violence against women. The sentence against Filippo Turetta was read in a Venice court a little over a year after the body of 22-year-old Giulia Cecchettin was found in a ditch in the northern Veneto region. She had been stabbed more than 70 times, and her body was wrapped in plastic bags.

