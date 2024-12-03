Skip to Content
Bangladesh court defers Hindu leader’s bail hearing as tensions with India spike

Published 3:42 AM

Associated Press

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A court in Bangladesh has rescheduled a bail hearing for a prominent Hindu leader who was detained after leading large rallies in the Muslim-majority country demanding better security for minority groups. It comes as tensions spiked following reports of the desecration of the Indian flag across Bangladesh. Krishna Das Prabhu was arrested in the capital Dhaka last week on sedition charges for leading huge rallies demanding protection against attacks that Hindu groups say amount to thousands. Prosecutor Mofizul Haque Bhuiyan said a judge on Tuesday ordered the next bail hearing for Jan. 2.

Associated Press

