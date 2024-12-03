Cyber Monday broke records with consumers scouring the internet for online deals

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Cyber Monday is known as the last day of the big holiday shopping kickoff. Americans spent a record $10.8 billion dollars online, according to Adobe analytics on shopping online. Data also shows 55% of online sales on Black Friday were online and nearly 60% of online sales on Thanksgiving were through cell phones. That's up more than 14% from 2023. Hopping on your phone is easier than ever before!

According to adobe data, shoppers spent nearly $16 million dollars online every minute meaning Cyber Monday broke records. Data also says consumers spent over $13 billion dollars online this Cyber Monday which is more than 6% from last year. Shoppers were looking for deals in all categories from electronics, to appliances, and sporting goods with he biggest sellers being televisions and headphones.

Consumer expert, Regina Conway says shoppers also found great deals on gift cards, "Not only can you find gift cards discounted themselves that you can then gift to others, you can also purchase gift cards and use them as currency for future purchases." According to Adobe analytics on shopping online the busiest time for online shopping was between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m this Cyber Monday. Additionally, there are still some deals going on the Amazon application among other online retailer. So you still have time to get on your phone and find some great deals.