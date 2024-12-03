Murder trial of tech consultant in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee to go to jurors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Closing arguments in the murder trial of a tech consultant charged in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee have concluded and the case will go to jurors. Prosecutors say Nima Momeni stabbed Lee in April 2023 after a dispute involving Momeni’s younger sister. But defense attorney Saam Zangeneh tells jurors Tuesday that his client was on good terms with Lee that night. He says Momeni had to defend himself from a sudden attack from Lee. The jury is expected to receive the case Wednesday. If convicted, Momeni faces 26 years to life in prison.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.