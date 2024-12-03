Demonstrators in Georgia again converge on parliament after the country’s EU bid was suspended

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators in the Georgian capital have converged on parliament again in the capital of the South Caucasus nation. They are venting outrage against the governing party’s decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union. Riot police have deployed to push the protesters away from parliament. There already had been mass opposition protests against the disputed October parliamentary election. The demonstrations now have new life. Georgia’s governing party has objected to European Parliament criticism of the election. The EU this week expressed its “serious concerns about the continuous democratic backsliding of the country.” Nearly 300 protesters have been detained and others have been hospitalized with injuries during the unrest.

