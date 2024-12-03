Skip to Content
Former UTEP football head coach, Dana Dimel dead at the age of 62

Photo Courtesy: UTEP Athletics
EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Former UTEP football head coach, Dana Dimel has died at the age of 62.

The University of Illinois released a statement just minutes ago saying, "Long-time college football coach and former Kansas State All-American offensive tackle Dana Dimel passed away Tuesday at the age of 62, his family announced. He is survived by his wife, Julie, and children, Winston and Josey."

Dimel left UTEP in 2023 and was currently the assistant coach at The University of Illinois.

