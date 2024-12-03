Joe Biden ducks questions on his decision to pardon his son Hunter

LUANDA, Angola (AP) — President Joe Biden is ducking questions on his decision to break his word and pardon his son Hunter, ignoring calls for him to explain his reversal as he was making his first presidential trip to Angola. Dismissing shouted questions Tuesday with a laugh during a meeting with Angolan President João Lourenço at the presidential palace, Biden said to the Angolan delegation “welcome to America.” Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday that Biden was not scheduled to take questions from the press during his trip to Africa. He has largely avoided any interaction with reporters since President-elect Donald Trump’s victory a month ago.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.