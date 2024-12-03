Judge weighs whether to order Fani Willis to comply with lawmakers’ subpoenas over Trump case
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge is weighing whether a Georgia state Senate committee has the right to subpoena testimony and documents from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as it looks into whether she has engaged in misconduct during her prosecution of President-elect Donald Trump. The Republican-led committee was formed earlier this year to look into whether she has engaged in misconduct during her prosecution of President-elect Donald Trump. The committee sent subpoenas to Willis in August seeking to compel her to testify during its September meeting and to produce scores of documents. Willis argued that the committee didn’t have the power to subpoena her and that their requests were overly broad.