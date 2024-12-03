Search suspended for man believed to have gone overboard from cruise ship off California’s coast

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has suspended the search for a man believed to have gone overboard from a cruise ship as it was returning to San Francisco after a voyage to Ensenada, Mexico. The Ruby Princess arrived in San Francisco at 6:50 a.m. Monday following the five-day trip. Officials searched the ship several times for the missing passenger. They also scoured CCTV videos, but there was no sign of the man. Princess Cruises says the 72-year-old American citizen was traveling alone. The Coast Guard began aerial searches that were suspended around 5:30 p.m.

