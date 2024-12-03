Trump and Republican senators plan agenda for first 30 days

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has dialed in to what was described as a “love fest” with Senate Republicans. They are beginning to laying the groundwork for control of government in the new year, and a potential first-30-days agenda. Trump’s brief call was more celebratory than a prescriptive policy agenda, according to those attending the private GOP retreat. He encouraged the senators to confirm his Cabinet nominees and launch an agenda of tax cuts and other priorities. With the full sweep of party control in the new year, Republicans are eager to deliver tax cuts, deportations and Trump’s other priorities. Republicans want to notch an early accomplishment in the first 30 days after Trump’s inauguration Jan. 20.

