A major power plant fails in Cuba, plunging the island into darkness — again

HAVANA (AP) — A new, widespread power outage has plunged Cuba into darkness after one of the island’s major power plants failed. It left millions of people without power in the third such blackout in six weeks. The Electric Union, the state-run power company, attributed the incident to the shutdown of the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Plant in Matanzas province. Cuba’s power grid has been plagued by frequent outages in recent months, with more than half of the country experiencing power cuts during peak hours. The outages are primarily caused by fuel shortages and aging infrastructure. In many parts of the island, electricity is crucial for cooking and water pumping.

