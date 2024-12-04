Afghan economy shows modest signs of growth but recovery remains fragile, says World Bank

The World Bank says Afghanistan’s economy is showing modest signs of growth after two years of severe contraction. In its latest development update issued late Wednesday, the financial institution said the modest growth was driven by private consumption. The partial recovery, coupled with falling food prices, has helped to improve household welfare. Afghanistan’s economy relied heavily on foreign aid and corruption was rife before the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. Their takeover sent the economy into a tailspin. Billions in international funds were frozen, and many highly skilled Afghans fled the country and took their money with them.

