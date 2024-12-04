Democrat Jerry Nadler steps aside from top Judiciary role, avoiding party fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Jerry Nadler says that he will be stepping down as the top Democrat on House Judiciary Committee next year. The move helps avoid a intra-party fight over what will likely be the party’s top perch as it seeks to confront a second Trump presidency. Nadler’s decision to relinquish control of the powerful committee comes a day after fellow Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin announced his bid for the job and amassed strong support from the caucus. The 77-year-old threw his support behind Raskin’s campaign for job.

