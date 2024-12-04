Detroit Mayor Duggan to ditch Democratic Party, run for Michigan governor as independent

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says he is ditching his longtime affiliation with the Democratic Party and will launch a run for Michigan governor as an independent because “there are a lot of people in this country who are tired of both” the Democratic and Republican parties. Duggan was expected to make the announcement Wednesday. The decision comes in the midst of a reckoning for Democrats in Michigan, one of a handful of swing states that helped propel former President Donald Trump to victory in November. The party two years ago claimed a majority in both houses of the Legislature but in November suffered setbacks at the ballot box that left state Democrats scrambling for explanations and a path forward.

