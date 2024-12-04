EU pushes back deforestation law by a year after outcry from global producers

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has agreed to delay by a year the introduction of new rules to ban the sale of products that lead to massive deforestation. It caved in to demands from several producer nations from across the globe and domestic opposition within the 27-nation bloc. Officials said Wednesday that the EU member states, the EU parliament and the executive Commission reached an agreement in principle following weeks of haggling whether the initial rules would have to be watered down even further. The deforestation law is aimed at preserving forests on a global scale by only allowing forest-related products that are sustainable and do not involve the degradation of forests.

