Experts believe study of 700-year-old handwriting unveils leading Byzantine painter’s true identity

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Crime-solving techniques applied to a medieval illuminated manuscript in Paris may have solved a centuries-old puzzle: The true identity of a leading Byzantine painter who injected a human touch into the rigid sanctity of Orthodox religious art. A contemporary of Giotto, father of Western painting, the artist conventionally known as Manuel Panselinos was equally influential in a totally different tradition. But nothing is known of his life, and scholars believe Panselinos was a nickname that supplanted the real name of the man for whom it was coined. Now, handwriting from a 14th century illuminated manuscript attributed to painter Ioannis Astrapas has been matched with letters on Panselinos’ most famous works.

